This is a country of Hindus, not 'Hindutvadis', says Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Jaipur.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
This is a country of Hindus, not 'Hindutvadis', says Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Jaipur.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM slams Congress for seeking President's Rule in State
Former Congress MLA arrested for assaulting SMDC staff
SP, Congress instigated riots, played caste politics under their rule: Yogi Adityanath
Congress demands Rs 4 lakh compensation to kin of COVID-19 victims in J&K
Congress taught wrong history saying India became independent only because of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Indira: MP CM