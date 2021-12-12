PM Narendra Modi stabbed farmers in the back, not in the chest, because he is 'Hindutvadi': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Jaipur rally.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi stabbed farmers in the back, not in the chest, because he is 'Hindutvadi': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Jaipur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement