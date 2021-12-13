Sonia Gandhi demands immediate withdrawal of objectionable question in CBSE exam, review by Education Ministry into ''gravest lapse''.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Sonia Gandhi demands immediate withdrawal of objectionable question in CBSE exam, review by Education Ministry into ''gravest lapse''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Education Ministry
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement