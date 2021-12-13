Vedanta Group withdraws cases in Delhi High Court, international arbitration to settle Rs 20,495 cr retro tax dispute: Co statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:21 IST
