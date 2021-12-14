4 more people with travel history to foreign countries test positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 12:46 IST
Country:
- India
