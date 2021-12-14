Opposition members take out protest march from Parliament to Vijay chowk seeking revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:28 IST
Opposition members take out protest march from Parliament to Vijay chowk seeking revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
