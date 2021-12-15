Will miss Rohit Sharma's abilities a lot during Test series against South Africa: Kohli.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Will miss Rohit Sharma's abilities a lot during Test series against South Africa: Kohli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South
- Rohit Sharma's
- Africa
- Kohli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ICMR report on South African traveller's sample in 2-3 days: K'taka Health Min
South Africa promises secure bio-bubble for Team India; appreciates BCCI for continuing 'A' tour
South Africa tour on as of now: BCCI treasurer
Health experts reiterate on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as 'Omicron' COVID variant cases increases in South Africa
Denmark registers four cases of Omicron variant in travelers from South Africa