Cabinet approves reimbursement of Rs 1,300 crore on digital transactions using UPI, Rupay debit card: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Cabinet approves reimbursement of Rs 1,300 crore on digital transactions using UPI, Rupay debit card: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Cabinet
Advertisement