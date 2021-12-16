10 Tips to make your Paint by Number journey more enjoyable

DIY painting by numbers allows everyone to draw the perfect work of art, regardless of whether they are advanced, beginners or even children - with the painting by numbers you too can develop artistically, get inspired and focus on your own personal artistic skills Go on a journey.

The works of art from Paint by Numbers are already equipped with all the necessary painting utensils to make the painting process as easy and relaxed as possible for you. So that you can get the most out of your artistic journey, we have put together the most important tips & tricks for the perfect picture for you below.

Tip 1: the right lighting

Before starting the actual painting process, it is advisable to find the right lighting for the picture. Daylight through a window is of course the best source of light to see the colors in their real form.

However, if there is no bright space in the apartment, table lamps can alternatively be used. In order to see the colors as real as possible, we recommend two different daylight lamps: a floor lamp that illuminates the picture from the front right and an arm lamp that illuminates the picture from above.

Tip 2: the ideal workplace

Of course, in addition to the lighting conditions, it is also important to find a workplace that is suitable for the painting process. For example, the table and the floor should be covered with newspaper so that you can get involved in the painting process without worries. If you need the perfect painting equipment, such as a painting apron, just take a look at our malen nach zahlen accessories.

Tip 3: Apply paint evenly

A typical beginner's mistake is to apply the paint unevenly. This can lead to unsightly edges within the respective acrylic paint, which is difficult to compensate for. Therefore: Always try to apply the paint as evenly as possible within a field.

Tip 4: use the right colors

This shouldn't come as a big surprise, but every now and then the wrong color can be accidentally used. But even if this faux pas should happen to you, you don't need to be angry. Just wait for the paint to dry and use the correct paint instead. A little more may have to be applied here in order to completely correct the error.

Tip 5: Less acrylic paint is sometimes more

Sometimes less is more - at least this applies to acrylic paints and the works of art in DIY - painting by numbers. Instead of applying thickly, you should only use as much paint as is really needed. If the paint is applied too thickly, this can lead to unsightly "mountain gorges", which are caused by the color breaking during the drying process.

In the end, the painting can be given even more structure by painting over individual fields or areas several times, thus giving it more depth. This makes the work of art appear even more lively.

Tip 6: Keep your brushes clean

DIY Painting by Numbers sends you the necessary brush sets, which are perfectly tailored to the needs of the respective painting. For example, in the schilderen op nummer collection, children are sent special brushes that are perfectly adapted to children's hands.

In addition, you should wash out the brushes as often as possible during the painting process and, for example, spread them on a kitchen roll. To wash out the brush, it is sufficient to twist it gently on the edge of the water container without exerting too much pressure on the brush bristles.

Tip 7: Two water containers are better than one

When painting by numbers, we recommend always having at least two water containers available - one for coarse washing and a second for the "rinse cycle". This can prevent paint from running into the brush clamp that attaches the brush hairs to the wood. Dried paint in the clamp can lead to protruding brush hairs, which can make the brush unusable.

Tip 8: the right border

With painting by numbers, a frame can optionally be ordered for each picture to make the picture an even bigger eye-catcher. If the picture should not be in a frame, the border can easily be painted over with the appropriate color.

Tip 9: Some "accidents" can be corrected afterwards

At Painting by Numbers, we are aware that beginners, in particular, tend to make a few mistakes every now and then, which at first glance seem bad, but in the end, are not tragic. For example, paint splashes fall into this category. In the case of paint splashes, it is advisable to let the painting dry for one to two days and then dab over the paint splashes with a brush or toothpick.

Tip 10: apply varnish

In order to get the most out of the works of art, we recommend applying a little final varnish at the end of the painting process, as this not only protects the picture from fading but also lets the colors shine even more intensely. This gives the total work of art even more expressiveness. A single application is sufficient.

These are 10 tips that can help you to take your painting journey to the next level.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)