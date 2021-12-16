All state governments should come forward to make natural farming a mass movement: PM Narendra Modi at national conclave on natural farming.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:17 IST
- Country:
- India
All state governments should come forward to make natural farming a mass movement: PM Narendra Modi at national conclave on natural farming.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement