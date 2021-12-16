Left Menu

AfDB approves credit line of €70m and $24m equity investment to West African Development Bank

The facility is strongly aligned with three of the Bank High 5 strategic priorities, namely Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the quality of life of Africans.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:09 IST
AfDB approves credit line of €70m and $24m equity investment to West African Development Bank
The project should help to create or consolidate at least 5,900 jobs (including 2,000 to women). Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB.org) has approved a line of credit of €70 million and an equity investment of $24 million, to be granted to the West African Development Bank.

The line of credit will support businesses in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, particularly in job-creating sectors such as agribusiness, renewable energy, health, and information and telecommunication, which were drastically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The €70 million forms part of a €150 million facility, which will be co-financed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (€60 million) and FINDEV (€20 million). The $24 million equity investment is part of a capital increase transaction, which will allow the African Development Bank to increase its shareholding from 0.55% to 1%, and therefore retain its seat on the Board of Directors of the West African Development Bank.

In addition, the African Development Bank will assist the West African Development Bank, through funding from the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) to set up a technical assistance program to mainstream gender aspects in its project review process and to promote women's entrepreneurship. The project should help to create or consolidate at least 5,900 jobs (including 2,000 to women).

The facility is strongly aligned with three of the Bank High 5 strategic priorities, namely Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the quality of life of Africans.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021