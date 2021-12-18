India successfully tests new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' from APJ Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast: DRDO
India successfully tests new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' from APJ Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast: DRDO.
