Cabinet decides to set up Delhi Teachers’ University, related Bill to be brought in next session of Assembly: CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Cabinet decides to set up Delhi Teachers' University, related Bill to be brought in next session of Assembly: CM Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- Bill
- Delhi Teachers’ University
- CM Kejriwal
- Cabinet
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ART bill to increase awareness on IVF, check malpractices: Experts
Billy Dee Williams express grief over murder of 'dear friend' Jacqueline Avant
Goa Assembly polls 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month to every woman
BJP will win 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls with two-third majority, says Amit Shah in Jaipur
BJP will form government in Rajasthan with two-thirds majority in assembly polls in 2023, Amit Shah asserts at party meeting in Jaipur.