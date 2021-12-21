25 lakh of 30 lakh homes given under PM Awas Yojana registered in name of women in Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Prayagraj.
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-12-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
