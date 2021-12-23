Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of Ayodhya land 'scam' and intervene: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of Ayodhya land 'scam' and intervene: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Congress
- Supreme Court
Advertisement