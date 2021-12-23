West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim to be mayor of Kolkata, MP Mala Roy named chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
