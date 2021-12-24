World is witnessing 4th surge in COVID-19 cases and having overall positivity rate of 6.1 per cent, so we cannot lower our guard: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:08 IST
