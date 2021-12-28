Drug regulator CDSCO approves vaccines Corbevax, Covovax, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use against COVID-19
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
