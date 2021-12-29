Hold our suppliers accountable to highest industry standards, Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility placed on probation: Apple spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 10:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Hold our suppliers accountable to highest industry standards, Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility placed on probation: Apple spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sriperumbudur
- Apple
- Foxconn
Advertisement