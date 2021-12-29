Start Identifying containment zones in Kolkata as COVID-19 cases are on rise there: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to officials during administrative review meeting.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:14 IST
