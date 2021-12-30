People with no travel history found infected with Omicron, it means it's gradually spreading in community: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain
- India
People with no travel history found infected with Omicron, it means it's gradually spreading in community: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.
