BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after treatment for COVID-19, to remain in home isolation: Hospital Source.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
