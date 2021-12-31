GST Council at emergency meeting decided not to raise tax rate on textile to 12% as was planned earlier; tax to continue at 5%: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
