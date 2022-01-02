Only 82 oxygen beds occupied in hospitals, 99.78 pc unoccupied while there are about 6k active COVID-19 cases in Delhi: CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 12:32 IST
