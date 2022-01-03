As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
