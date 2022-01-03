Goa: 66 of 2,000 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship which came from Mumbai test Covid positive, says state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
