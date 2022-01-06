Delhi expected to log over 14,000 new Covid cases on Thursday. No death due to Omicron confirmed in city: Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 12:01 IST
