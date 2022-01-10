We have all made mistakes at important junctures of our careers. Accepting mistake helps: Kohli on Rishabh Pant's shot selection.
PTI | Capetown | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:21 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
We have all made mistakes at important junctures of our careers. Accepting mistake helps: Kohli on Rishabh Pant's shot selection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishabh Pant's
- Kohli
Advertisement