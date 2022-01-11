Tata Group to replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as IPL title sponsor this year: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 14:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
