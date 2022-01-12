Covid positivity rate can't determine if cases have peaked or not, hospitalisation rate has stabilised, cases have plateaued: Delhi min Jain.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Covid positivity rate can't determine if cases have peaked or not, hospitalisation rate has stabilised, cases have plateaued: Delhi min Jain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement