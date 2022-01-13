Delhi expected to see around 27,500 COVID-19 cases today.We have got deaths audited & they are mostly among those with comorbidities: Jain.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi expected to see around 27,500 COVID-19 cases today.We have got deaths audited & they are mostly among those with comorbidities: Jain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement