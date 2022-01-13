UP Govt is dictatorial;Our focus is to bring people's issues, women & development in centrestage in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 12:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
