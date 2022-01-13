We have tried to field such candidates who have struggled for seeking justice in Uttar Pradesh and have power to fight: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 12:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
