How to Predict the Bitcoin price in 2022? These Are the Biggest Trends that BTC Investors Are Watching Right Now

2021 was a historic year for Bitcoin – the world's largest cryptocurrency reached an all-time high price at around $69,000 and peaked at a market capitalization of over $1 trillion. We also saw an unprecedented amount of investments in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector as a whole.

As 2022 gets underway, it's only natural to wonder if this will be an even more unforgettable year for BTC. In order to make informed Bitcoin predictions, we should consider both fundamental factors as well as a technical analysis of the Bitcoin market.

What to consider when making a Bitcoin prediction

When analyzing the Bitcoin market from a technical perspective, investors typically consider important indicators like moving averages, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Ichimoku Cloud and others. Analysts also commonly look at chart patterns like ascending and descending triangles, wedges and price channels to determine whether the market is more favorable for bulls (buyers) or bears (sellers).

In the cryptocurrency community, there doesn't seem to be a strong consensus on whether 2022 will be a bullish or bearish year for Bitcoin. Plenty of people is predicting that Bitcoin will reach $100,000, while others insist that the best days of the BTC bull run are already behind us and that investors should prepare for significantly lower price levels.

Antoni Trenchev, a co-founder at cryptocurrency lending firm Nexo, recently said in an interview with CNBC that he could see the price of Bitcoin reach $100,000 by mid-2022.

"I'm quite bullish on Bitcoin. I think it's going to reach $100,000 this year, probably by the middle of it."

As for the reasons for his bullish prediction, Trenchev cited the continued institutional adoption of Bitcoin and companies adding BTC to their treasuries. He also said that the macroeconomic environment of "cheap money" is positive for Bitcoin, which he views as an inflation hedge and "gold 2.0".

Of course, not everyone is quite as optimistic. Sussex University professor Carol Alexander predicted that the value of Bitcoin will crumble towards $10,000 in 2022, and highlighted the crash from $20,000 to $3,000 that happened between 2017 and 2018. Equity strategist Todd Lowenstein also had a pessimistic prognosis, saying that Bitcoin's price chart reminds him of other historical asset bubbles.

The trends that could have a big impact on Bitcoin in 2022

From the fundamental perspective, an interesting storyline will be unfolding in the United States, as companies will be racing to have the first spot Bitcoin ETF (exchange-traded fund) approved for trading on US markets.

As of early 2022, the SEC has only approved ETFs tracking Bitcoin futures, but not the spot market price of the digital asset. However, we can be certain that companies like Grayscale will try their hardest to be the first to offer a spot Bitcoin ETF to US investors. Such approval could bring a positive boost to the Bitcoin market, similarly to how the approval of futures-based Bitcoin ETFs helped BTC reach a new all-time high in November of 2020.

It's also worth keeping a close eye on whether companies will continue adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Players like Tesla, Block (formerly known as Square) and MicroStrategy hold large amounts of Bitcoin, and seeing how they handle their BTC investments in 2022 will be an extremely important factor to consider.

Bitcoin's use as legal tender will be another big story to follow. This trend was kicked off by El Salvador in 2021, and it will be exciting to see if any other countries also take the leap in 2022. El Salvador president Nayib Bukele predicted that two more countries will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2022. As an interesting aside, Bukele also said he believes Bitcoin will hit $100,000 this year.

As we can see, there are many different perspectives to take into account when learning how to predict the Bitcoin price. Sometimes, the BTC market is driven more by fundamental factors like adoption and regulation, but there are also periods where technical price levels dictate the trend.

Don't forget the long-term view

From a more long-term perspective, it's also important to consider the four-year market cycles that correspond to Bitcoin halvings. Every four years, the amount of Bitcoin rewarded to miners drops in half, which often has a positive impact on the price because it restricts supply and reduces the amount of BTC that miners can sell. In 2022, we'll cross the halfway point of the current halving cycle, as the most recent halving happened in May of 2020.

We hope that this article gave you a good introduction to the different factors that will be impacting the Bitcoin price in 2022. Naturally, there will also be unexpected events happening throughout the year that will create new narratives and trends that investors will have to navigate. Good luck!

