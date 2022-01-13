Initial skepticism about Omicron slowly getting cleared; This variant infecting general population several times faster than previous ones: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:05 IST
