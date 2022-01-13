We have vaccinated nearly 3 cr adolescents within 10 days; This shows India's potential, our preparedness to deal with this challenge: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:07 IST
