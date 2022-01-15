Congress fields Punjabi singer Sidhu Mussewala from Mansa and actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood from Moga.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress fields Punjabi singer Sidhu Mussewala from Mansa and actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood from Moga.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjabi
- Congress
- Malvika Sood
- Mansa
- Sidhu Mussewala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress a problem for country, root of corruption: Adityanath
Congress will continue to ruin Punjab if voted back to power: Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah slams Congress for inaction against Pakistan over terrorist attacks, says BJP-led govt killed terrorists within 10 days of Uri attack
Congress questions PM's 'silence' on China renaming places in Arunachal
Congress suspends Assam MLA who announced support for Himanta govt