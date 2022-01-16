Waiting for children to be vaccinated to reopen schools makes no sense and there is 'no science' behind it: World Bank Education Director.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Waiting for children to be vaccinated to reopen schools makes no sense and there is 'no science' behind it: World Bank Education Director.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Bank Education Director
Advertisement