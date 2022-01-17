Assembly polls in Punjab now on Feb 20 instead of Feb 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:26 IST
