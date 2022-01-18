FM Sitharaman says arbitration tribunals have awarded USD 1.2 bn plus cost and interest on pleas by Devas shareholders against cancellation of Antrix deal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022
- Country:
- India
