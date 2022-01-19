Two members of Indian women's football team at AFC Asian Cup in Mumbai test positive for COVID-19, in isolation at medical care facility: AIFF.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Two members of Indian women's football team at AFC Asian Cup in Mumbai test positive for COVID-19, in isolation at medical care facility: AIFF.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AFC Asian Cup
- Indian
- Mumbai
- AIFF
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AFC Asian Cup: Brought up by grandmother, Manisa seeking to leave a mark
AFC Asian Cup: Largest line-up of women match officials to be in action
AFC Asian Cup India: Largest line-up of women match officials to be in action
AFC Asian Cup will help in building women's football in India: AIFF President Praful Patel
Matches of women's AFC Asian Cup will proceed as long 13 players are available: Patel