Left Menu

Experts said Delhi will record 1 lakh cases daily, but we averted that danger.Will take call on lifting more curbs within 3-4 days: Jain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 11:27 IST
Experts said Delhi will record 1 lakh cases daily, but we averted that danger.Will take call on lifting more curbs within 3-4 days: Jain.
  • Country:
  • India

Experts said Delhi will record 1 lakh cases daily, but we averted that danger.Will take call on lifting more curbs within 3-4 days: Jain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022