Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra release party's youth manifesto for Uttar Pradesh polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra release party's youth manifesto for Uttar Pradesh polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UttaraKhand HC asks EC if virtual rallies/online voting viable options
COVID-19: More restrictions will be imposed if required, says Uttarakhand CM
AAP cancels rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh amid rising COVID-19 cases
Uttarakhand: Single-day Covid cases cross 600 after 7 months
CBI files chargesheet in Kanpur businessman death case, invokes murder charge against six Uttar Pradesh policemen: Officials.