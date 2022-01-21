Till Netaji's statue is completed, his hologram statue would be present at same place.I will unveil it on Jan 23, his birth anniversary:PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:54 IST
