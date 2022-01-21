Remote patient monitoring is becoming even more popular today, even more so during the pandemic, where people can't travel as freely as before. However, this advancement in medical technology also has its own challenges. Some people still don't want to use remote patient monitoring because of various misconceptions that they have about this service. Here are 5 common misconceptions about remote patient monitoring:

Image Credit: Flickr

The Expensive Cost of Remote Patient Monitoring

Many people think that remote patient monitoring is expensive because it uses an advanced technology adaptation that requires healthcare facilities to use up-to-date medical equipment. It makes it look that remote patient monitoring services will be expensive for healthcare facilities to run and for the patients to use the service. However, it's just a misconception.

Compared to the benefits the patients will receive in the long run, using remote patient monitoring will be much cheaper when compared to using conventional healthcare services. For instance, the patients no longer need to visit the healthcare facilities each time they want to check their health, which can help cut down the costs of hospital visits. Healthcare facilities can also conduct all communications with the patients online, meaning that it will be much cheaper for the patients to do.

Remote Patient Monitoring is Difficult to Learn for Both Healthcare Professionals and the Patients

Remote patient monitoring uses the high technology implementation that makes it seem difficult for both healthcare professionals and the patients to use it. However, it's not true. The remote patient monitoring technology is quite easy to learn, and both healthcare professionals and the patients have access to the intuitive apps that make it easier for them to use the remote patient monitoring technology.

Those who are familiar with using smartphone apps will have no problem understanding how to use the remote patient monitoring app. However, some people, such as elderly people who might not be well-versed in the current technology, might need more time to learn about how to use the remote patient monitoring app.

RPM Makes Healthcare Treatments Too Much Simplified

Remote patient monitoring seems to make healthcare treatments too much simplified for the patients. This is another misconception about RPM that might give you the wrong understanding of this advancement in healthcare technology. It simplifies various aspects of your healthcare treatments, but it doesn't mean that these treatments are getting too simplified.

Remote patient monitoring is making use of the current technology to deliver better healthcare treatments for patients with no hassles. Instead of visiting the clinic to use certain medical equipment every time the patients want to have a health checkup, the patients will only visit the clinic once, and they can continue monitoring their health with RPM. It brings convenience to both healthcare professionals and the patients, but it doesn't mean that the healthcare treatments are getting too simplified with it.

The Benefits of Remote Patient Monitoring Can Never Exceed the Benefits of Physical Health Examinations

Physical examinations have their own benefits, but remote patient monitoring has also their own benefits. Each goes hand in hand with the other to provide the best healthcare treatments for the patients. Sometimes, the patients will need to use only the remote patient monitoring service to improve their health conditions. However, some other times, the patients might need to visit the healthcare facility to conduct some physical examinations and get further treatments for their health conditions.

So, you can't use physical examinations apart from remote patient monitoring and vice versa. You need to use both to get the best results out of the health treatments you receive from the healthcare professionals. Thus, it's not true that the benefits of remote patient monitoring can never exceed the benefits of physical health examinations because they are equal in value.

The RPM Data Security is Lacking

Last but not least, a common misconception about remote patient monitoring involves the data security of the patients. Some people might think that the data security from remote patient monitoring is lacking, meaning that they might get leaked and be prone to cyberattacks. This is something that isn't true.

The data security from remote patient monitoring always uses the latest security protection system, and they get integrated with the other telehealth data to add more convenience for the patients to access their own health-related data. So, you don't need to worry about using the remote patient monitoring service because your data is always safe and private.

Conclusion

These are the common misconceptions about remote patient monitoring that many people have in their minds. The good thing about RPM is that it provides you with convenience in accessing the healthcare services from your preferred clinic or healthcare facility. So, put these misconceptions behind if you want to take advantage of the remote patient monitoring service.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)