A Guide to Choosing a Suitable Molding Process for Your Application

The versatility of plastic makes it a popular material in manufacturing industries. Its uses continue to expand, and so do its production techniques. The molding process is essential in the manufacturing industry. It involves adding the liquid form of glass, rubber, and other polymers in a cavity, and after cooling, the molten material solidifies and takes the shape of the mold cavity.

The raw materials become liquid after being subjected to very high temperatures. The cooling allows the molten to harden and take the form or shape of the mold cavity. Since molding processes can be different, you may wonder which one is best for production. The following is a detailed explanation of the two standard molding processes - compression molding and injection molding.

What is injection molding?

Injection molding draws its name from a specific process involving injecting heated raw material such as metals, elastomers, glasses and confections into a mold cavity. However, this process often uses thermoplastic and thermosetting polymers. The raw materials are subjected to high temperatures inside a barrel during injection molding, as a helical screw mixes the components.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturers then feed the heated metal or plastic in a mold cavity where cooling occurs, and the molten hardens, taking the shape of the mold. Injection molding is the right pick if you are after detail and consistency. High-volume producers such as the automotive and medical industries can benefit from injection molding due to decreased production time and low costs.

What is compression molding?

Compression molding is almost similar to injection molding, but the difference boils down to the heating part and delivery of the raw materials. Manufacturers place the raw material in the mold cavity in a solid state in compression molding. It is here that heating occurs to melt the raw material.

After heating, a plug is placed on top of the cavity to seal it and apply pressure simultaneously. The combination of heat and pressure allows the molten to become a new object. Compression molding does not involve filling cavities with already heated material which is the case in injection molding.

What are the similarities between injection molding and compression molding?

Although the two processes are different, both involve molding plastic materials, and therefore you can expect a few similarities that include:

Custom color

The two processes allow you to obtain the color of your preference, meaning that you can use colored plastics or add color during the process. Some applications require the end product to have a specific color for economic or aesthetic purposes. The following are the different coloring techniques that manufacturers use in injection and compression molding.

Master batching. It involves mixing color with resin and adding that to uncolored plastic to scale down to at least two percent of color volume.

Solvent coloring. Here, a mixture of pigmented oil and solvent is used to coat uncolored pellets, and this is usually done before the molten plastic is inserted into a cavity.

Dry pigment mixing. It involves mixing a dry powder with pellets in the hopper, and other times, the resins needed are only added after pellets dry up.

Reduced cost of labor

Compression and injection molding are relatively straightforward processes requiring only operators to have the basic knowledge. Both approaches support automation which means less workforce is needed. Most parts of the manufacturing process involve using machines and robots, and only one person monitors the whole process.

Differences between compression molding and injection molding

Final product

Injection molding can produce various products, from intricate to simple ones. However, operators mainly use this process for complex products, which usually have varying wall thickness and different shapes combined. Compression molding is not ideal for detailed products, and it only facilitates the manufacturing of simple products.

Lead time length

While compression molding is best for high volume production, the entire process takes longer than injection molding. If you require faster prototype testing, injection molding is more suitable. It allows manufacturers to shift their focus on other essential aspects of the operation.

Model complexity

Injection molding produces complex designs and is also faster than compression molding. For this reason, you can try out different techniques and test them before making the final product. However, compression molding may not give you that luxury and is only suited for simple products.

Variables such as product design determine the molding process best for you. Your manufacturer may also recommend the best method for you, depending on the raw material at hand.

