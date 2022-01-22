Former India football stalwart and noted coach Subhash Bhowmick died in Kolkata after prolonged illness. He was 72 years old.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 10:15 IST
