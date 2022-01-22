Aspirational districts have proved that removing silos in implementation process can result in one and one becoming eleven: PM Modi to DMs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Aspirational districts have proved that removing silos in implementation process can result in one and one becoming eleven: PM Modi to DMs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement