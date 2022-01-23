India's economy has 'some bright spots and a number of very dark stains'; govt should spend carefully: Economist Raghuram Rajan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 10:40 IST
- Country:
- India
India's economy has 'some bright spots and a number of very dark stains'; govt should spend carefully: Economist Raghuram Rajan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Raghuram Rajan
Advertisement