Indian shuttler P V Sindhu clinches Syed Modi International women's singles title after beating compatriot Malvika Bansod 21-13 21-16 in final.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 15:33 IST
